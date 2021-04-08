From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three Governors of Rivers, Sokoto and Nasarawa State on Thursday, joined the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to commission the Tor Tiv’s Palace and some township roads in Gboko, the ancestral home of the Tiv Nation in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Governors, Nyeson Wike, (Rivers State), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State) took turns to commission the road projects at Martin Bent Road, Aper Aku Roadand Isaac Shaahu Roads.

They all commended Governor Samuel Ortom for not only embarking on the road projects but also painstakingly executing them to completion.

While commissioning the 2.5 kilo meters Isaac Shaahu road, Gov Nyeson Wike gave kudos to Ortom for remembering history by naming the road after a second republic Minister for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Woke who opined that all PDP governors have fulfilled their social contract with their people across the PDP ruling states advised other political parties to emulate them.

“PDP governors have fulfilled the contract they entered with their people across the States they are governing and I urge other parties to do same.”

On his part while commissioning the 1.6 kilo meters Aper Aku road, Governor Aminu Tambuwal appreciated Ortom for inviting him to be part of the commissioning even as he noted that Nigerians must continue to build bridges to earn the desired peace.

Tambuwal who is the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum posited that Benue and Sokoto States have over the years, enjoyed tremendous relationship with each other right from the days of President Shehu Shagari.

Also speaking, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who commissioned the one kilometer stretch of Martin Dent road stressed the need for the two States to work together to secure her citizens.

Sule who was represented by his Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Philip Dada, the governor said he was happy with what his Benue counterpart was doing to allievate the sufferings of the people.

Responding, Governor Ortom disclosed that his administration decided to recognize history and hard work by naming the roads after prominent people in the society.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android