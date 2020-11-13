Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom will on Tuesday next week recieve an award from The Sun Publishing Limited in Abuja.

According the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, a letter conveying the decision of the Board of Directors and Management to the Governor was signed by the Managing Director of The Sun, Onuoha Ukeh.

“The Sun said Governor Ortom was unanimously selected as winner of ‘The Sun Courage in Leadership Award 2019’.

“The letter stated that the award was originally billed to be presented earlier this year but was shelved following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The publishers of Daily Sun newspaper further said Governor Ortom had shown proactive leadership, unrivaled zeal and sense of responsibility in the protection of lives and property of Benue people at a time many leaders were playing politics with the genocide perpetrated in the state by rampaging herdsmen.

“It felicitated the Governor on the award and urged him to sustain the good work.”

Akase who received the award nomination letter on behalf of his principal, said the honour, coming from one of the most respected newspapers in the country, is significant in a number of ways and further proves that the Governor’s efforts are being appreciated by Nigerians.

The CPS expressed the willingness of Governor Ortom to personally receive the award.

“It will be recalled that Governor Samuel Ortom has received awards from different major media outfits and other organizations. Among such media organizations are Africa Independent Television, AIT, The Nation newspaper, Nigerian Pilot, Daily Independent, Nigerian Tribune and Business Day,” the statement concluded.