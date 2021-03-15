From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has stressed the need for more private investors within and outside the country to come and explore the investment opportunities in the state.

The governor made the call, yesterday, while on a working visit to Pure Biotech Company, a private company that is into the production of Ethanol.

Ortom, who noted that the importance of industries to the economic development of the state and Nigeria could not be overemphasised, said more industries in the state would mean more job opportunities for the youths.

According to him, if more youths are gainfully employed, it would, in turn, reduce the level of insecurity occasioned by restiveness and also create wealth along the value chain.

Governor Ortom, who debunked insinuations that he owned the company, said he only got to hear about the project through a friend who travelled along the route a week ago and heard people discussing the matter.

While accepting the apologies of the company which did not follow laid down government procedures to acquire and develop the land, the governor, however, urged the management to immediately erect a signpost to educate the people about their activities.

The governor also charged the host community to provide security for the facility, even as he directed security agencies to provide surveillance and patrols to encourage more investors to the state.