Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya has strongly condemned herdsmen attack on Waya community in Moon district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Sun reported that Waya community was on Tuesday attacked by suspected herdsmen who invaded the area and shot sporadically in all direction killing four people in the process.

Reacting to the development, Tambaya who described the attack as unwarranted and criminal, called on security agencies to quickly wade into the matter with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

He particularly enjoined the military spike Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) to beef up security in the affected area as well as other volatile areas in the state.

The governor’s aide who reminded herdsmen that there is an existing law in Benue State banning open grazing, warned that anyone caught violating the law would be arrested and his livestock impounded.

Tambaya while commending Governor Ortom for recently providing trucks for conveying impounded livestock to the quarantine unit, urged the people to support the governor in his effort to ensure that standard is maintained in keeping impounded animals.

He further called on all those who wish to do livestock business in the state to abide by the existing laws of the state rather than taking to violence.