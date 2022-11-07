From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Ward2Ward4Atiku, a support group for the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that the grandstanding of the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, will not affect the electoral victory of the former in the state.

Its leader, Abraham Chila, the leader of Ward2Ward4Atiku, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, claimed that voters in the state are resolved to vote for Atiku for the kind leadership the former vice president has promised to offer Nigerians.

Chila contended that after eight years of destructive programmes from President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the country needs the experience and courage of Atiku to return to stability, security and economic prosperity.

While maintaining that Abubakar remains a household name in the entire 17 local government areas of Benue State, Chila disclosed that studies by his group, Ward2Ward4Atiku, showed that the maximum votes from the state would go to PDP presidential candidate.

“The decay, violence and criminality that is currently ravaging our country, is not what a rookie president could tackle. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri Adamawa is the only experienced hand that could start from day one to cleanse the Augean stable.

“Others would want to begin with months of learning the ropes and even the Presidency. But, Atiku Abubakar is not a stranger to the working of the Nigeria Presidency.

“He has in his mind’s eye that competent hands he would need to fix this country. Atiku Abubakar knows how to rebuild the broken governance institution in Nigeria.

“What my governor, Dr Ortom, was doing yesterday during the flag-off campaigns in Benue State was to make his friend, Wike, to feel good.

“But, the majority of Benue voters, particularly the women and children, know that all votes from the state would go to PDP and Atiku Abubakar.

“As far as Ward2Ward4Atiku is concerned, Governor Ortom is on his own, Benue people do not want to be in opposition again in 2023.

“We have seen the qualities in Atiku and have resolved to give him our maximum support because he is a Tiv traditional title holder. The people also know that Ortom is merely being selfish and deceitful,” he said.

Chila disclosed that among the four frontline presidential candidates, only Atiku Abubakar can hold Nigeria together and pull it back from the precincts, stressing that those who know how bad things have gone in the country within the last seven years are convinced that Atiku is the man for the job.

He said that in the coming weeks the Ward2Ward4Atiku will commence a nationwide sensitisation and mobilisation to ensure Nigerians come to a commonality of understanding on what Nigerians need and what Atiku Abubakar has to offer by way of workable solutions.