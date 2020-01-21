Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Minister of State, Education and Chairman Benue State Civil Service Commission, Professor Jerry Agada has described Governor Samuel Ortom’s victory at the Supreme Court as a true reflection of Benue electorates’ decision at the last general elections.

Agada who stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly after the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election of Ortom said he was not afraid at all because he knew that the judgement would favour the Governor.

“As an elder statesman, I expected nothing less but victory for our amiable governor having been victorious from both the election Tribunal and Appeal Courts and now reaffirmed by the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

Prof Agada called on all in the state to support Governor Ortom’s administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to her citizenry.

“I’m aware that the governor is a God fearing man who believes in honesty, justice and accountability who will not hold any grudge against any one but carry every one along for the development of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is wild jubilation in Makurdi, the Benue State capital as supporters of Governor Ortom and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful took to the streets to celebrate his victory.

Daily Sun also observed uneasy calm in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as supporters of Emmanuel Jime.

Some early callers besieged the entrance of the Government House in Makurdi singing and dancing to victory songs in celebration of Ortom’s victory.

At the time of filing this report, Governor Ortom who left for Peace House Ministry in Gboko for prayer is said to be on his way to Makurdi.

