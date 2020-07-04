Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, her son, and some of her staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs. Ortom, disclosed this in a statement she personally signed and made available to the public around 11:30pm on Friday.

“Few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personels on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I and my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocols and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.

“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call every one I can recall to have had recent contact with to go for testing, I advice any one who has had close contact with me in the last 2 weeks and the public to go for screening and testing.

“I wish to reiterate that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.

The First Lady therefore encouraged people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols such as wearing of face masks, constant washing of hands, maintaining Social Distance and staying indoors if not necessary to go out.

It would be recalled that the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase had last Tuesday confirmed that his principal, Governor Samuel Ortom had taken a second COVID-19 test and that the result was being awaited.

It is not immediately clear if Orton’s result had been released and what the test result read.