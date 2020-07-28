Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, her son and staff have recovered from COVID-19 exactly 25 days after she announces that they had all tested positive to the virus.

Mrs. Ortom, in a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday disclosed that she, her son as well as her staff have now tested negative for the virus.

“On the 3rd of July 2020, results from samples earlier collected during routine testings at Government House, Makurdi showed that I, my son and some of my staff tested Positive to COVID-19.

“We went into isolation and began management treatment as advised by medical experts.

“It is with gratitude to God that I wish to inform you that after series of review evaluations, today 28/7/2020, we have been confirmed to be fully recovered, certified to be COVID-19 NEGATIVE and so discharged from isolation.

The First Lady thanked her husband, Governor Samuel Ortom, members of her family, the medical experts who are at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic as well as everyone who stood by her during the period through prayers, calls, messages and all.

“I urge you all to extend the prayers, love and support you showed to me to others who are affected and to humanity in general while hoping that God will provide for us a solution to this pandemic soon.

“I wish to reiterate that been COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by my recovery and that of many others recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.

She also encouraged people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols such as wearing of face masks, constant washing of hands with soap and running water, maintaining Social Distance and staying indoors if not necessary to go out.