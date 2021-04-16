A socio-economic group, The Voice of Oru Nation, has condemned the recent attacks on federal facilities in Imo, saying they were aimed at derailing the state government.

It, however, warned that it would do all within its power to ensure those who want to destabilise the government of Governor Hope Uzodimma suffered the consequences of their actions.

In a statement in Owerri, yesterday, the Oru Nation urged well-meaning Nigerians, especially those from Imo State to condemn Monday’s invasion of police headquarters and Owerri correctional services.

In the statement signed by the Chairman, Greenback Iheaka; Patron, Cliff Nzeruem and Secretary, Austin Onyedebe, the Oru Nation regretted that anytime Governor Uzodimma was in process of delivering democracy dividends to Imo people, disgruntled politicians would try to sabotage it.

According to the group, it was curious that the hoodlums struck in Owerri on the eve of a visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the state to commission legacy projects executed by the Uzodimma administration.

It frowned at the desperation of some politicians to undermine the governor because of sheer envy, jealousy and prettiness.

The group posited that those behind the attacks were enemies of Imo State who simply want to derail the current government, which, it said, is doing wonderfully well.