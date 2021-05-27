From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Godsday Orubebe has eulogized the elder statesman, Edwin Clark for his uncommon achievement and impact described him as a true living legend and iroko.

He said: “25th May 2021, we celebrate a true living legend, iroko of our common aspirations and pride of our great heritage as a people, Chief, Senator, Dr, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as he clock the enviable age of 94 years.

“Over the years, you have paid the unique price of leadership, not only in your Ijaw land but also, in our beloved country, Nigeria.Your outstanding qualities of truthfulness, fairness and justice for all, are some of your living legacies.

This day, I join the millions of Nigerians and the entire world to celebrate this great gift from GOD Almighty.

He said “You are a father to all and a worthy leader. May the Grace and Glory of GOD continue to reign upon you.

Genealogically, the Clark dynasty is a big orchard that has produced many great personality trees, Iroko, Mahogany, Obeche, Oak, Neem, Cedar, Aloe vera, etc. Chief Bekederemo gave birth to Clark’s grandfather, Fuludu Bekederemo, who was himself a man of great substance, a notable politician and warrant chief. He attended the Conference of the Western Region Chiefs, held in Ibadan in 1941. Fuludu Bekederemo sired Chief Clark Fuludu, the father of Pa Chief E.K. Clark.

“A legal luminary, political leader, activist per excellence, defender of peoples’ rights, former commissioner, old Midwest State, former Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Information, founding member, National Party of Nigeria (NPN), 2nd Republic Senator (representing Bendel State), coordinator, founding member and former member, Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), (Southern Minorities Caucus, 2nd Republic Senate), Leader of South-South at 2014, National Conference, founder, South-South Peoples Assembly (SSPA), founder, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Co-Convener, Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, founder, Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State, Father of Niger Delta and Ijaw Nation, holder of High National Honours of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and others.”

We celebrate and are inspired by your continued legacy and hard-work on this auspicious occasion, we convey best wishes and prayers for many more healthy and active years ahead”, he added.

Pa Edwin Clark was born on 25 May 1927 in Erunwarin, Ughelli South Local Government of Delta State.