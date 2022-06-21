From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, has perfected plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) after formally resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday.

Daily Sun learnt that Orubebe has been working behind the scenes on how to smoothly join the the Delta State chapter of the APC.

Impeccable source told Daily Sun in Asaba that Orubebe would officially join APC today.

Orubebe, who hails from Burutu in Delta State in his resignation letter addressed to PDP National Chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu, said his grouse was that the party failed to zone the 2023 presidency to the South and was not ready to regain power in 2023.

“When we lost the presidential election in 2015 in bewildered circumstances, to say the least, it was my belief that the party would use the opposition period to re-strategise with the aim of taking back power at the earliest opportunity. However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023.

“Against the mood of the nation and in complete disregard to the provisions of the party’s constitution, the party, threw the zoning of the presidency open, which created a situation that led to the emergence of a northerner as the party’s presidential flag bearer, thus making the two topmost positions in the party, after your emergence as the national chairman, to be occupied by northerners, contrary to Section 7.3(c) of the party’s constitution,” he said in the letter.

Orubebe, however, commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his performance during the presidential primary of the PDP where he came second.

“Posterity will be kind to him when the history of the party is written. There are lots to be said, but out of respect for the party, I leave some stories untold at this time. My belief in the sanctity of Nigeria is unshaken and I will continually work for its progress and development, even if it is through another route,” he said.

