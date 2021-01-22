Sequel to inauguration of the judicial commission of inquiry by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the recent crisis that erupted in Oruku, Nkanu East Local Government Area, which led to the killing of the community’s traditional ruler, late Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, the commission has called for memoranda from the general public, individuals, organisations and concerned persons.

In a statement by the secretary of the commission, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, “the memoranda shall be in 10 copies typed in A4 paper, and addressed to: The chairman, judicial commission of inquiry into the killing of HRH Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, Court 8, Judiciary Headquarters, opposite WAEC Office, Enugu.”

Anigbo disclosed that “the deadline for submission of Memoranda shall be two weeks from 16th January, 2021, but not later than Monday, 1st February, 2021.”