Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State, would tomorrow receive written addresses from all the petitioners in the House of Representatives Election for Orumba North/South Federal Constituency conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 23.

Four candidates in the election and their political parties, Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, Young Progressives Party (YPP); Akuabata Nwankwo, People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Sopulu Ezeonwuka, Accord Party (AP) and Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo Okom of All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached the tribunal with varying petitions which were consolidated.

The Justice Okara Ebime-led three man tribunal had fixed August 21 for adoption of addresses after issues were joined and witnesses called and cross-examined, by the parties.

The YPP candidate, Princess Nnabuife had in her petition claimed to have won the election going by the total valid votes cast.