Fast-rising entertainer, Osamede Omorodion simply known as Osa, is set to dazzle fans with more of his musical talent.

The US-based rapper cum record producer is currently making waves with his latest single, Naija Boy produced by Calliemajik.

Born in Benin City, Edo State, Osa has always been an independent artiste working alongside his childhood friends, Brusky, Diamo, Hawi Young, Sofaya and Yazny; and spending his teenage years learning the act of creating music.

Naija Boy is Osa’s lead single, laced with pop and groovy Afrobeats mixed with dancehall. “The sound is new and different to what the music lovers are used to. Naija Boy is a song that the young and old can relate to on an unlimited scale. This year, I plan to release more videos, music and involve in humanitarian projects by showing love to the less privileged,” he said.