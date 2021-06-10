The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has lauded 9mobile for its support in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. He gave the commendation at the health workers’ recognition event organized by the telecommunication company to celebrate health workers at the National Hospital, Abuja, at the weekend.

At the event, the minister, who was represented by the director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, stated that the gesture by 9mobile celebrating frontline health workers by recognizing and rewarding the most outstanding would go a long way to boost the morale of the recipient as well as other health professionals.

“The award recipient of today is just one of the many who are spread across the healthcare system doing their best wherever they find themselves, and the country and the health sector would always want more of them. I acknowledge 9mobile’s germane and enviable gesture. It is a resourceful partnership that the Federal Ministry of Health highly cherishes,” he said.

Acknowledging the minister’s commendation, director of sales, 9mobile, Tosin Olulana, who represented the acting chief executive director of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, reiterated the need to support the efforts of frontline health workers who constantly risk their lives to save others.

“At 9mobile, we have kept a tab on the remarkable progress made so far in curbing the spread of the virus in the country, which is primarily due to the resilience and steadfastness of frontline workers that have helped to stem the ugly tide. This is our way of showing support and appreciating all their efforts in ensuring the safety of the rest of us.”

On his part, the chief medical director, National Hospital, Dr. Jaf Momoh, who responded on behalf of the hospital management, said, “It is encouraging to know that organisations like 9mobile notice the efforts being made by health workers to give their best for the benefit of the society. We appreciate your team for deeming it fit to stop by to celebrate one of us; we are delighted about it. This will spur us to do more in the discharge of our duties.”

The recipient of the award, Dr. Abussamad Ayinde, expressed delight and appreciation to 9mobile for shining the spotlight on the sacrifices being made by health workers like him in the country.

He said: “It gives me great joy to be recognized and appreciated for my little efforts in making society a better place for all. For me, this award and recognition is dedicated to all health workers in the country and particularly the management and staff of National Hospital, Abuja, for their encouragement and support. And to 9mobile, I am grateful for this honor done to me.”

Ayinde is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, where he obtained his MBBS. He had his housemanship at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before proceeding to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, for his one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps. He is a fellow of the West Africa College of Physicians, Faculty of Family Medicine.

During the 20th anniversary of the National Hospital, he was named the most dedicated staff, Department of Family Medicine, and was given a certificate of commendation for volunteering to manage COVID-19 patients.