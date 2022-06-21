Following her team’s victory in the qualifier of the West and Central Africa Junior Championship (girls Under-14), Ndidi Osaji of Greensprings School has emerged one of Nigeria’s standard-bearers in the upcoming World Junior Tennis Championship.

The qualifying matches were played in Lome, Togo, where her team triumphed over the host country, Ghana and Cameroun.

Pleased with the performance of the team, head coach of the junior team under the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Ubale Abdullahi Mohammed, said he believes the girls will make Nigeria proud at the world championship.

In the same vein, the head of Department, Physical Education and Sports, Greensprings School, Lekki campus, Mr. Yusuf Ojeyinka, said he was proud of Osaji, attributing her achievement to the school’s commitment to extra-curricular activities, including sports.

He said, “At Greensprings School, we take sports and other extra-curricular activities seriously. So, we are happy that our commitment continues to make our students excel in non-academic competitions. I believe Osaji will make us proud at the World Junior Tennis Championship, as she is not only technically good but also exudes self-confidence in defeating her opponents.”

Osaji gained public attention after her recent outstanding performances at various junior tennis championships, including the Central Bank of Nigeria Tennis Championship, FAAN Championship and the SNEPCo/NNPC competition.

The World Junior Tennis Championship provides the opportunity for junior tennis players to be ranked. This year’s championship is scheduled to hold in Morocco on a yet-to-be-announced date.

