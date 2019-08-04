Naomi Osaka is ready to turn the corner. After falling short of expectations at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the World No. 2 is eager to get back on track on the hard courts. A surface that has granted her two Grand Slam titles.

But in a recent Twitter post, Osaka revealed what the last few months have been like. The pressure to perform, the heightened media attention all became constant realities for the 21-year-old.

“The last few months have been really rough for me tennis wise, but thankfully I’m surrounded by people I love and who love me back,” wrote Osaka, who is competing this week at the annual Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto.

One year goes by very fast. For Naomi Osaka, it was when she propelled herself into becoming a household name in women’s tennis.

The Japanese native entered the “Next Gen” conversation with her victory at Indian Wells, defeating Karolina Pliskova and then World No. 1 Simona Halep in the process. But her breakthrough into the upper echelon of the sport came at Flushing Meadows at the US Open. Despite the boos and raucousness of the New York crowd, Osaka defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final, capturing her inaugural major.