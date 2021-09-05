Naomi Osaka says she will take another break from tennis after her US Open title defence ended in the third round.

The world number three lost 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

Osaka withdrew from this year’s French Open after revealing she has struggled with her mental health since first becoming a Grand Slam champion in 2018.

The 23-year-old also missed Wimbledon before returning to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the flame at the opening ceremony.

“I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do,” Osaka said in a post-match news conference, in which she became increasingly tearful.

“I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match. I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.

