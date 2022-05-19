By Zika Bobby

Ambassador Felix Johnson Osakwe has submitted the Action Alliance (AA) expression of interest and nomination forms for presidential contest.

The former presidential candidate of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) in the 2019 presidential election said he is the man to beat in the race in the 2023 elections.

Buoyed by the company of party faithful, Osakwe who picked up his forms at the national secretariat in Abuja, at the weekend and submitted same yesterday, vowed to defeat whoever stands in his way.

“I’m the next democratically elected President of Nigeria and would be sworn-in May 29, 2023 by God’s grace.”

He said he is the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the nation needs a versatile, widely respected and exposed personalities to lead it out of the woods.

He said Nigeria is bedeviled by leaders who are bereft of ideas on how to lead a modern nation-state.

He said Nigerians need a new lease of life, adding that he is coming on board the AA train to exit the country and her citizens from the spells of the norm and bring visible change to bear on the citizenry.

He said the time has come for Nigerians to queue behind a decently exposed personality with political will to right the wrongs of the past by ensuring that poverty is reduced to the barest minimum in the life of the people.

“Security, education, massive youth empowerment and capacity building, integration and peaceful collaboration of all segments of the Nigerian society, job creation and employment through massive capacity, are my major priorities,” he said.

The politician noted that food sufficiency shouldn’t be a major plague in a nation with the vast arable land as Nigeria, saying when given the mandate by Nigerians, his administration will ensure Nigerians produce massively what they consume and even export to nations of the world.