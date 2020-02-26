Olakunle Olafioye

Nigerian comedian, Osamoje Isaac (Osam), popularly known as Nigeria’s tallest stand-up comedian, has floated an entertainment platform aimed at promoting and nurturing young talents in the country.

The platform known as Yarns Comedy Crossroad, according to the multi-talented artist who was the avant-garde of “Nite of a Thousand Laughs” from 1996 to 2002, is his own way of giving back to society where he has successfully made name for himself in the last 24 years in comedy, acting, movie directing, TV shows and the production of top radio & TV adverts.

The popular entertainer who made a mark with his appearance in five of Globacoms’ premium TV adverts and radio jingles as ‘JEGBANS’, and is known for his Warri accented character with the catchphrase “Anyhow yaganyagan now”, said Yarns Comedy Crossroad also serves as a platform where young talented artists get the opportunity to meet with established names in the entertainment industry and get tutored.

“Yarns Comedy Crossroad is my own way of contributing to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry by way of providing tutelage and guidance to young talents,” he said.

“Yarns Comedy Crossroad is an award-winning comedy club which brings A-list and up and coming comedians, DJs and artistes together every Wednesday at Jada Sports bar and lounge, VI, Lagos,” Osam, who featured in “Made in Warri” with Richard Mofe Damijo and ‘Laffs and Jams’ with Basketmouth, said.

Osam’s exploits in the corporate domain include MC and comedy for Nigerian Breweries, Guinness Plc, Cowbell(Promasidor), British American Tobacco Company(Benson & Hedges), Nestle Plc(MILO), GSK and many more in different dimensions of briefs.

Osam doubles as the Group Programme Director, media/entertainment company and CEO of WEBNET Group and is a celebrated multiple award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) on Naija FM 102.7 (Lagos/Ibadan/Port Harcourt) with his show, ‘GRA GRA XPRESS’, which airs live from 4 pm to 9 pm every day Mondays to Fridays.