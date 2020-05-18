If any soothsayer had told Adodo Osaman Eddy about three decades ago that he would grow to dismantle all the apparent hurdles on his way to become an international figure, he would have certainly laughed off such prophecy.



But today, the young man has become a rising star, and his light is spreading across countries and impacting lives. As gathered, helping the youths to accomplish their aspirations gives him undiluted joy. Testimonies of his transparency abound. He is dutiful and diligent at whatever he finds himself doing.

His quest to leave a footprint in the sands of time is insatiable. He keeps breaking new grounds without letting any geographical location or occupation to be a barrier. If you call him a motivator, but an optimist, you might not be far from the truth.



One might not be out of context to describe him as “Mr. Do It Right”. Whatever Osaman ventures into, he does it following the laid down rules and procedures. He distastes cutting corners and sees it as an abomination.

He thinks outside the box and sees opportunities where everyone else sees huge mountains. No wonder, the shores of Nigeria perhaps suddenly became too small to operate. Adventurism but with a purpose, took him to Canada where his name is already ringing a bell.



To know him better, Eddy was born on Wednesday November 9, 1988 at Ekiadolor Model Hospital, Ekiadolor, near Benin city in Edo State. He attended Saint Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, Benin city from 1994 to 1998, where he obtained a Primary School leaving Certificate. Later in 1998, Osaman proceeded to Obaro Secondary School in Benin city where he obtained the West African Senior School Certificate in 2004.

Later in 2004, he gained admission into the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, to study Microbiology (Diploma). He later left the programme and got admitted into the Bachelor in Computer Sciences programme in 2005/2006, being amongst the first set of students to be admitted through the Post University Matriculation Examination (PUME) programme.



Driven by his passion to study a medical course, Osaman could not continue with the programme. In 2009, he got admitted to into the Bachelor in Science Laboratory Technology department in the same university. Due to his stellar leadership qualities, Osaman became the head of his class in 2010 after being nominated in absentia to lead over 400 students.

In 2011, he also became an interim Student’s Departmental Executive member for an academic session, while also running the affairs of his class until his final university days in late 2014. Upon graduation, Osaman bagged a First-Class Honours degree, being the only man amongst 6 women to claim the degree.

Upon graduation, Osaman worked as a Teacher of Music and Computer Sciences and volunteered under AIESEC International. He also studied Russian Language at the Novosibirsk State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, where he also worked with several English Language Schools and won several awards in Science, Culture and Teaching.

He is currently a Training Specialist at Teleperformance Canada, having risen from an entry-level customer service agent upon joining the company in February 2019. He has also garnered experience in Sales, ICT, Leadership, Logistics and Taxes having worked under several companies including United Parcel Services, Bell Canada and TurboTax. He also bagged an award in Sales in Nordia Inc. (on behalf of Bell Canada) in December 2018.

He is also on instagram and twitter: @eddyosaman