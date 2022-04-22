From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Parry Osayande, deputy inspector general of police (retd), has condemned the presidential pardon granted some convicted persons, particularly former governors Jolly Nyame of Taraba State and Joshua Dariye of Plateau State.

This is just as he backed the call by a northern group that President Muhammed Buhari should resign for failing to secure the lives of Nigerians.

The former chairman of Police Service Commission, who spoke with newsmen in Benin, said 2023 general election is the right time for Nigeria youths that constitute majority of the voting population to vote the right people, cashing in on the provisions of the new Electoral Act which has reduced the possibility of rigging

“All the politicians are jokers and they are taking us for a ride. It is time the youths, which form the majority, should forget about money and use their votes with the improvements made by the new electoral law because by bringing in technology, rigging will not be as easy as it used to be, therefore the youths have a more formidable weapon to use in the new Electoral Act. Vote the charlatans out of office.

“So, if the government is not sufficiently responsible to come and carry out the functions defined by the constitution, then vote it out,” he said.

Apparently referring to the call by Afe Babalola for Interim Government, Osayande said: “Somebody is talking about interim government, is there any government here? In any case, why can’t the president resign if he cannot carry out his functions?” even as he pointed out that granting pardon to Dariye and Nyame was criminal conspiracy.

“That (pardon) is absolute rubbish. How can you do a thing like that? Somebody who has stolen public funds, people are dying and then you say you have pardoned such a person? What about somebody who was dying of hunger and stole chicken to go and feed his family and he was given nine months imprisonment, was such a person pardoned…? he said.

