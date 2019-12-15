Former Super Eagles forward, Osaze Peter Odemwingie, has shifted his focus away from football to get certified as a golf instructor.

The 38-year-old ex-Premier League star completed his level one coaching badges recently, as he aims to become a professional coach in a different field. Unlike many of his club and national teammates who are clustering to manage football clubs across Europe, Odemwingie chose to carve a niche for himself in another sport.

Although, it is left to be seen what the ex-Nigerian football star would be up to after his recent feat, Jak Hamblett Gol, the Twitter handle which broke the news, said the former player is planning something big. The handle posted: “Peter Odemwingie has only gone and done it!! He’s gained his level 1 coaching badges. “Premier League Striker now a Qualified Golf Instructor‼️

Late in November, the former Nigeria international posted a video of himself in a proper golf outfit, telling his fans his next move in life. He posted a short video of himself hitting the golf ball, saying: “Pro golf PGA still learning. Always learning. You can be very busy and still achieve nothing. #timemanagement and realistic goals. Odemwingie won three Premier League player of the month awards (Sept 2010, April 2011, Feb 2012) during his six-year reign with three different clubs in the English topflight. He recorded his most goals in England after netting 30 goals in 87 appearances between 2010 and 2013 before joining Cardiff City and then Stoke.

The 38-year-old forward hanged his boots two years back after representing Madura United on a short spell.