Former Lokomotiv Moscow striker, Peter Odeimwingie believes CSKA Moscow summer acquisition Chidera Ejuke has all the attributes needed to succeed in the Russian Premier League.

Ejuke has had a good start to his career at the Army Men, and has endeared himself to the fans by scoring in two Moscow derbies against Dinamo and Spartak.

“For a year now I have been communicating with him a little on Instagram. Followed his career,” Odemwingie said on Match TV via Championat.com.

“He scored a goal against Spartak in the first match. Well done! He had a take off in his career.

“He played in Scandinavia, then in the Netherlands, now CSKA. This is a top club. They don’t just sign anyone.

“Chidera is an explosive player, with a good edge, can shoot and score. Young, promising.”

Odemwingie has opined that the winger’s confidence will be boosted after he made his debut for the Super Eagles last week.

The 2008 Olympic Games medalist added: “The impression was that he was a serious guy. He has always dreamed of playing for the Nigeria national team. He did it. It must add confidence.”

The 22-year-old Ejuke inked a four-year contract with CSKA Moscow in August.