Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Olufunke Egbemode, has charged the management and staff of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) to begin to do things differently to achieve better results so that the media outfit can compete with the best radio and television stations across the country.

This is just as the commissioner said the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will do the best with the available resources to support the media house to achieve optimum performance and best results.

Egbemode made the remark, yesterday while addressing the management and staff of OSBC during a familiarisation visit to the radio and television stations, located at Òkè-Baálé in Osogbo, the state capital.

The commissioner, who said the governor is expecting more results from the media outfit, said OSBC has the capacity to be the best in the country going by the array of professionals the station is blessed with

She urged the workers to begin to do things differently in order to compete with the best broadcast media in the country.

“I think it is time you do things differently to achieve better results. You need to become more creative with the way you operate. This media house is so big and blessed with some of the very best in the media industry, OSBC should be the best in the country.

“People expect so much of OSBC. This is a massive investment, you are big and it is expected that you should be the loudest. You should not underestimate yourselves. The good times cannot wait. It has to be now. From this very moment, things must wear a new look.

“This media house has no choice but to live up to its billing. You have the requisite crop of professionals. All that is needed now is to pool our wealth of experience together, get creative and hit the ground running. It is a new day and you must stop operating in the grey areas and brighten up what you do as broadcasters.

“You have a responsibility to help this government succeed in a lot of ways, you must help project the image of the government positively. It is our collective responsibility to make our state work,” Egbemode said.

Earlier, OSBC Director General, Adejumoke Akinjiola, said the station will continue to do everything possible to project the good image of the state government.

She said the commissioner’s visit will serve as a morale booster for them to double down and make things better.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Remi Omowaye, yesterday, said the ministry would require N27 billion to fix the critically-damaged infrastructure in the state.

Omowaye made this known when he appeared before the House of Assembly Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation to defend his ministry budget.

He said the governor, after collating data on the critical needs of the people, discovered that about N27 billion would be needed to fix the damaged public infrastructure and roads in the state.