If you can give unconditionally to others, the vision to make lives better for others is always right at hand.

Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi is a young man with many feathers to his cap. The real estate mogul, who is the son of incumbent Ebonyi State governor, has his vision written on a plain and he is running with it.

Only recently, Osborn Nweze had the unique opportunity of meeting one of the top politicians in the north, nay Nigeria Governor Abdullah Ganduje of Kano in company of his illustrations father His Excellency Dave Umahi.

It is an open knowledge that Ebony State Governor Dave Umahi is in the running for the Presidency seat of Nigeria come 2023 and the father of Osborn Nweze has been having consultations with the political titans in the ruling All Progressives Congress to see to the actualisation’ of his presidential ambition.

It is mind-blowing that despite the amount of wealth he is surrounded by, the young businessman is able to maintain focus and clarity about what he wants to get out of life.

At the age of 21, the period of life many of his peers lose direction about the essence of life, even with far less of the good life he enjoys. Prince Osborn Nweze pushes forward to achieve his goals, beginning with leaving the country at 15 years old to study Engineering at Surrey University in the United Kingdom.

The philanthropic entrepreneur returned to the country after his studies to take up a family responsibility, which seems towering for the years he has been on earth; managing the family’s chain of businesses.

Prince Osborn Nweze’s sense of clear purpose has aided his handling of one of the businesses; Brass Oil and Construction Limited, which is related to his field of study, and has demonstrated outmost grace and competence.

Revealing why he studied engineering, the visionary founder of Osborne Foundation said:

“Knowing that Africa is a developing continent also gave impetus to my decision to study engineering. With the skill and knowledge, I knew I could be a part of the major development I have always envisioned for Africa and Nigeria in particular”.

He added: “I always knew I would follow the footsteps of my father. I am inspired daily by him. He is the most enterprising person I have ever met. Africa is a developing and I strongly believe that with civil engineering, I would be part of the major development.” he said.