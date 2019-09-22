Nigerian filmmakers have been called upon to submit their entries for the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences otherwise called ‘The Oscars’ holding in the United States of America next year.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) further said that the competition, which invites films of any genre, is open to Nigerian filmmakers living in Nigeria or in the Diaspora. According to the committee, the film has to be 40 minutes long and produced outside the USA. Entries received will be scrutinised under the eligibility rules and the nominated film will represent Nigeria at the Academy Awards 2020.

The NOSC urged Nollywood filmmakers to avail themselves the opportunity to participate in the Oscars by submitting their films latest September 20, 2019. The Committee, however, apologised for the late announcement, which was due to the delay in approval for the reconstituted 12-man committee by the Academy.

According to the chairman of the committee, Chineze Anyaene, for a film to be eligible, it must have, among other criteria, been released in Nigeria between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019, and must have been exhibited in a commercial cinema theatre for at least seven days.

She added that criteria for selection include originality of story, good directing, acting, cinematography and sound, while the recording of the original dialogue track as well as the completed picture must be predominantly in a language or languages other than English.

Submissions are expected to be done by post to the NOSC Secretariat at 614 Street, Area 1, Garki, Abuja. Interested filmmakers are advised to visit the NOSC website on http://www.thenosc.org or email [email protected] for further enquiries.