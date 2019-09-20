Ahead of the Academy Awards 2020 (The Oscars), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), has reconstituted the 12-man committee of Nollywood stakeholders.

Comprising old and young stakeholders, the newly constituted Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) is headed by pioneer member, Chineze Anyaene as chairman, with other members including Mildred Okwo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Ngozi Okafor, Charles Novia, Abba Makama, Bruce Ayonote, Ramsey Nouah, Chioma Ude, Shaibu Husseini, Adetokunbo ‘DJ Tee’ Odubawo, and CJ Obasi.

“We don’t take this for granted. We hope the committee fulfills its original mandate, which is to give a platform to credible Nigerian films to compete at the prestigious Academy Awards annually,” Chineze Anyaene said. “We couldn’t make any submissions in previous years due to unavailability of qualifying films, but things are looking hopeful… and we are actively working towards having an entry this year.”

Nigeria joined 82 other countries contesting the ‘Foreign Language’ diadem, now called ‘International Feature Film’ category, after an approval and subsequent inauguration of the NOSC in February 2014. However, Nollywood could not present any film for the Oscars, as the few submissions did not meet basic criteria.

The Oscars’ International Feature Film category gives opportunity to Nigerian filmmakers living in Nigeria and the Diaspora to take a shot at the foremost global creative industry award scheme.