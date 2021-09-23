The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), has called on Nigerian filmmakers to submit their films for the 94th Academy Awards, popularly called the Oscars.

The selection exercise, which will be undertaken by the NOSC, is expected to present one film as Nigeria’s entry in the International Feature Film (IFF) Award category. According to the committee, the window for films submission is open from September 20, 2021 and will close on October 4, 2021.

The IFF Award is presented annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States that contains 50% or more of non-English dialogue. Last year, the Academy approved Pidgin English as a qualification for the category.

The 94th Academy Awards requires that films submitted must meet other criteria, including accurate English subtitles, exhibition formats, and theatrical releases for at least seven consecutive days in Nigeria, between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, films that were scheduled to have a theatrical release but were instead made available through a streaming service, are also eligible.

Meanwhile, NOSC has also announced the inclusion of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and award-winning filmmaker, Izu Ojukwu in the selection committee. Omotola, a voting member of the Academy since 2018 and Izu Ojukwu, scriptwriter, cinematographer and director of ‘Sitanda’, ‘76’ and ‘White Waters’ are expected to bring their pedigrees and experiences to bear, in the selection process for a Nigerian entry.

Filmmaker and entrepreneur, Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi, heads the NOSC. Other members include chairman of Audio-Visual Rights Society (AVRS), Mahmood Ali-Balogun; filmmaker/talent manager, Mildred Okwo; veteran actress and filmmaker, Ego Boyo; director and cinematographer, Adetokunbo ‘DJ Tee’ Odubawo; Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; theatre practitioner, Yibo Koko; Managing Director of FilmOne Entertainment, Moses Babatope; Legend Box Office’s CEO, Bruce Ayonote; filmmaker and founder of In-Short Film Festival, Victor Okhai; filmmaker Izu Ojukwu, actress and producer, Omoli Oboli, and Journalist/film critic, Shaibu Husseini.

