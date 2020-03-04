Cosmas Odoemena

At the recent 92nd Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, a South Korean movie titled ‘Parasite,’ won some of the top awards. The movie became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, it also won the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature Film awards.

Before the event, the movie had won the Golden Globe award for the best foreign film, the Writers Guild Award for best original screenplay and the best-ensemble prize from the Screen Actors Guild.

South Korea’s film industry has come of age. I am not much of a movie buff, but at a cafe I usually have lunch there is always a South Korean movie being played. I often wonder about the owners’ fascination with these movies. One day I decided to see one of the movies. And then I knew they were different. Great movies are a medley of novel, intriguing, and audacious. Or aren’t the best movies the ones that have no mercy for the viewers? When you are watching a movie and you forget it was acted, know that you are watching a great movie.

Movie critics say ‘Parasite”’mirrors society, especially the capitalist system that is characterised by wealth, poverty and inequality.

The movie is about a poor family, the Kims, who scheme themselves into the home of a rich family, the Parks. There is Ki-woo, Kim’s first son who uses fake university papers to teach the Parks’ daughter. He talks them into hiring his sister, who poses as a well-known art therapist to counsel the Parks’ son. They recommend themselves to their host. Soon their father replaces the family chauffeur and their mother becomes the housekeeper. They live in the house as if they are not related.

Yet, their status never changes as their abode is a filthy flat in the basement. Their father nearly gives them away when the stink about him and the flat becomes too hard to ignore, showing that class is ingrained.

Soon comedy becomes tragedy. Apparently the original housekeeper’s husband has been hiding in the Parks’ basement for four years, on the run from debt collectors after his petty business went under. That couple finds out about Kims’ scam and this leads to a winner-take-all struggle for the worth of the Parks’ lives. After a murderous violence, the Ki-Woo makes a “fundamental plan” to grow rich enough to save his father. It seems to be working. But, it is all fantasy as he is still back where he started from. Expectedly the South Koreans are ecstatic. All over South Korea national pride brimmed.

“A miracle has happened,” says South Korean film critic Ha Sung-tea.

“I’m overwhelmed. In tears,”Korean cinema expert Jason Bechervaise tweets. For many South Koreans, this more than just a breakthrough; it is cultural success. Perhaps, it symbolises victory over American-cum-English triumphalism.But all this did not happen in one day. For about 10 years now, South Korea has been investing in what it calls the Korean Wave or Hallyu – K-drama, K-pop and Korean cinema. So this success is a validation of its profound effect on Hollywood.

Yet, director Bong Joon-ho feels his influence can’t match that of K-pop idols BTS. A subtle avowal of how a country’s music industry and successful music artists can have a salutary effect on its movie industry. “I think BTS has 3,000 times the power and influence I have. I think Korea produces a lot of great artists because we are a very emotionally dynamic people,” he told reporters.

Though Korean cinema has been on a rise for more than a decade, it took it time to get recognised by award organisations in the United States. Cannes took a while before they could award a Korean film with the Palm d’Or.

However, for those who have followed the Korean movie trajectory it was only a matter of time. For instance Burning was so close to winning last year, and The Handmaiden won a Bafta in 2018.

In many ways, the South Koreans are reaping from their efforts and support of their movie industry. They are movie-goers and its film industry is the fifth biggest in the world from box office sales. In his acceptance speech for Best Screenplay, Bong said, “We never write to represent our countries”. He added, “but this is a very first Oscar to South Korea.” Now, when ‘Lionheart’, Nigeria’s first-ever Oscar submission for Best International Feature Film for this same edition, directed by Genevieve Nnaji, was disqualified by the award organisers, it sparked criticism by Nnaji herself. And some Nigerians joined her in the criticism.

This category was formerly called Best Foreign Language Film. And the rules are clear: That it must have “a predominantly non-English dialogue track”. However, Lionheart is mainly in English, with Igbo language given only 11-minute section.

In her defence, Nnaji said the film “represents the way we speak as Nigerians”. One of her supporters reminded the organisers of the event that English was Nigeria’s official language (as if they didn’t know already). Now this is a country whose out-of-school children are 11 million, with 60 million youths and adults non-literate. A country where when you try to correct people on their English they tell you “Abeg, English no be my Language.”

A country where its examination body regularly posts mass failure in English language. A country where when the chips are down is soon divided along ethnic cleavages.

Anyway, as far as a Nigerian movie winning an Oscar is concerned the message is clear: Nigerian movie industry must promote indigenous languages in our movies Nollywood must also raise its act. A slapdash stands no chance. The era of quantity over quality should end. Nollywood should not be an all-comers affair, or for those the Nigerian economy pushed into unemployment. It should be for those with the talent, education and passion to place the Nigerian movie industry on a higher pedestal. Movie industries are top earners in the big economies.

In the same vein, the Nigerian government too must support the movie industry. President Moon Jae-in said his government would continue to support Korean cinema. He also began his cabinet meeting with a round of applause for “Parasite”. He said “’parasite’ has moved the hearts of people around the world with a most uniquely Korean story”. He added “It reminds us of how touching and powerful a movie can be.”

The South Korean government gives subsidies and funds to start-ups. This year alone Korean Film Council allocated 100 billion won (£65m; $85m) for film development, which is a 32 per cent increase compared to last year’s. How fitting that South Korean currency is the same spelling with the past tense of win! Indeed for South Koreans success means money and money means success. If the Nnajis could take their time to borrow a leaf from the Korean’s book, their big break (or big bucks) by extension Nigeria’s, might come from a movie in Igbo language, or any other Nigerian language.

Dr Odoemena is a medical practitioner,

Lagos