From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to support, “The Milkmaid”, a Nigerian movie spotlighting effects of insurgency and extremism, in its quest to win the 2021 Oscars.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the call in a statement issued on Thursday, also pledged government’s full support for the success of the film.

“The Milkmaid” is representing Nigeria in the International Feature Film category of the the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

A statement by Segun Adeyemi, quoted minister as saying the film is a testament to the progress which the local film industry has made in the areas of professionalism and international competitiveness

He said the film also highlighted Nigeria’s potential as a viable destination for cutting edge film productions.

Mohammed said, while supremely entertaining, the film sensitises and facilitates insights into the predicament of victims of insurgency, especially women and children,.

He said the film has contributed to ongoing efforts aimed at eradicating extremism from the society.

“Technically crafted to the highest international cinematic standards, “The Milkmaid” showcases the natural beauty of Nigeria’s topography such as the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba state. It highlighted the richness of the subregion’s colourful Hausa and Fulani cultures,” he said.

Written, produced and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, ‘The Milkmaid’ is a Hausa language-based thriller spotlighting insurgency and extremism, especially as they affect women and children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It narrates the story of a Fulani milkmaid who confronts extremists in a rural African community in a quest to locate her missing sister, and details how efforts to recapture her disrupted past became complicated.

The film was selected by the 12-member Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC) having followed and met the prescribed procedures by the United States’ Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The selection was officially announced on Dec. 1 by the NOSC, headed by a filmmaker and education administrator, Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi.