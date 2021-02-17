From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH) has debunked social media reports that the institution had increased its school fees.

The college management explained in a statement that the purported tuition fee hike was for non-indigenes studying at the college.

The Provost of the College, Dr Abiodun Oladunjoye, said in the statement that ‘N10,000 was added to the tuition fees of non-indigene students as disparity of fee.’

He advised students and other stakeholders to disregard the information, describing it as an incitement a plot by some people to discredit the college.

‘We want to ensure that students pay something economical. How can Higher National Diploma students pay N30,000 as tuition fees, which is far less than school fees of nursery school children? Nursery school children don’t pay N30,000 as school fees talkless of HND students,’ the provost said.

Dr Oladunjoye appreciated the state government for supporting the institution in terms of scholarships and other useful packages which have helped academically gifted students that do not have the funds to go to school.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Oyefeso Abimbola, confirmed that there was no hike in school fee, saying that the school fee charged by the college remains the same except for an increase in the non-indigenes school fee.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter, Kehinde Simeon, dissociated himself from the rumour, saying that those who are responsible for the speculation are impostors.

He asked the college management to shun the social media report and maintained that NANS in Ogun State will not compromise the well-being of Nigerian students across the state.

He assured the management of the institution that the body will continue to support them in their efforts towards the development of the institution.