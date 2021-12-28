By Bolaji Okunola

Lagos State Office for Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (OSDGI) alongside Dutch outfit, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), has lauded the state’s economic growth and commended the nation’s private sector.

The duo, last week, unfolded their plan at the validation of report on the mapping and analysis of existing regulations, laws, policies and institution for Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) development and employment promotion, gender, value chain and business enabling environment contraints of the private sector in the state.

Speaking at the event which was held at Idera Hall, Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island, principal partner and consultant, Yetunde Olasope, hinted the aim of the project was to promote economic growth and bolster job creation within the MSMEs ecosystem.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The project which was commissioned by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Investment, Solape Hammond, also saw the top notch consultant stressing that public policy formulation was most effective when the private sector participates in it’s ideation, implementation and compliance process.

“For government policies on employment generation to become effective, there is a need for a favorable environment for the private sector to grow. We need to review and support the full implementation of existing policies and suggest recommendations for new policies to stimulate relevant sectors of the economy for MSMEs development and job creation are also considered as a key focus area. The private sector has really helped the economy grow and I want to believe their are some law that needed to be enforce,” she stated.