By Bolaji Okunola

Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (OSDGI) alongside Dutch outfit, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), have lauded the state economy growth by giving kudos to private sector.

The duo, last week, unfolded this at the validation of report of the mapping and analysis of existing regulations, laws, policies and institution for Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) development and employment promotion, gender, value chain and business enabling environment contraints of the private sector in the state.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, principal partner and consultant, Yetunde Olasope hinted that the aim of the project is to laud, promote economy growth and bolster job creation within the MSMEs ecosystem.

The project which was commission by special adviser to the state governor on investment, Solape Hammond, also saw the top notch consultant stating public policy formulation is most effective when the private sector participates in it’s ideation, implementation and compliance process.

” For government policies on employment generation to become effective, there is a need for a favorable environment for the private sector to grow. We need to review and support the full implementation of existing policies and suggest recommendations for new policies to stimulate relevant sectors of the economy for MSMEs development and job creation are also considered as a key focus area.

” The private sector has really helped the economy grow and I want to believe their are some law that needed to be enforce,” she stated.

In a similar vein, organized private sector, federal regulators and business owners received the consultant’s draft reports containing key findings and recommendations for improving the business enabling environment for MSMEs across sectors within the state.