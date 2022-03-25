Landmark Exposures Ltd has been inducted as a corporate member of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN).

Landmark Exposures, led by its Group Managing Director/CEO, Akinwole Osewa, was inducted at the OAAN Secretariat in Lagos last week. Speaking at the ceremony conducted by OAAN president, Patrick Ajufo, Osewa pledged to adhere strictly to the new Advertising Standards of Practice (AISOP) rules.

“After this induction, our office is now fully open for business 24/7. Our clients and potential clients can now reach us on our business lines or visit our office. We are also poised to raise the standard in the industry. Moreover, it’s high time outdoor was given its rightful place in the marketing communication mix,” he said.

