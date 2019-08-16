Paul Erewuba

No fewer than 200 students are participating in this year’s OSFI Board Games, which is taking place inside the Okoya Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The tourney, which began yesterday, will end today.

OSFI Board Games comprises of Chess, Scrabble and Ayo.

According to the organisers, the aim of the game is to promote intellectual sports in the country.

Speaking to Daily Sun Sport, Uwa Saleh, one of the organisers, the aim of the tourney is to bring sports and education together, and spur the intellectual capacity of the students. It is meant for U-5, U-10, U-15 and 19.

“This is the third edition of the championship and since 2017 that it started, we have hosted not less than 5, 000 children. This is the highest Board Games in West Africa.

This year we have different prizes for the winners. The first will go home with N150,000 and a lap top. the second will win N100,000 with a lap top and the third will cart home N50, 0000 plus a lap top.

We also have other prizes. And we wish to thank Access Bank, Kelogg, Ponitek, and many more for coming to our aid,” she stated.