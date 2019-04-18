Nigerian international, Victor Oshimen was voted player of the month at Charleroi and won the award for the month of March, BSNSports.com.ng reported.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker continued to enjoy his stay in the Belgian Jupiler league, with Sporting Charleroi.

VFL Wolfsburg loanee had being a vital player for the club since he agreed to join.

He was on Tuesday voted Player of the Month by the club fans and player for the month of March.

Since joining the club, Osimhen had netted 13 league goals for the club coupled with mouth-watering display.

Former Golden Eaglets member was the cynosure of all eyes in the month of March for Nigeria’s Dream Team VII, as he netted hat tricks against Libya to ensure the team progress to next round of qualifier of the AFCON U23.