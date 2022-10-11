From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A renowned educationist, Dr Damilola Oshin, has raised the alarm over the poor standard of education in the country, just as she called on the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to improve Nigeria’s standard of education.

Dr Oshin, who is the proprietress of Mummy’s Place International Nursery and Primary School Akure, said the current performances of students call for an improved education system in the country.

The educationist spoke at a reception organised for her by the management of the school to celebrate the school’s ranking as the overall best private school in Nigeria, a recognition given to the school by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The school also received the prestigious Presidents Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) for the year 2022 with a brand new 15-seater coastal bus given to the school.

Oshin said education should be more of a passion to add value and render services to society rather than the general trend to make it a business venture.

“Education services should not be a business venture, but rather, a calling to nurture children, build them and get them to a place of independence and education service must reach all strata of the economy.

“We’ve been trying to keep the standards, this year is just a year that we are recognised and we will just keep doing what we have been doing. They came from Abuja to look at our facilities and they were surprised, the children are neat, cultured and loving.

“We will continue to be focused and committed, we won’t relent to bring out the potential in the students,” she said.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Quality Assurance, Ondo State Ministry of Education, Mrs Dunni Famewo, described the award as a well-deserved recognition for hard work and excellence, saying the school has made the state proud.

Famewo narrated her experience in the school during the 2021 evaluation and adjudged it as the best private school with state-of-the-art facilities, also ranking the school high on various supports for indigent students.