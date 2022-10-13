From Tony Osauzoà, Benin

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal polytechnic, Auchi, Mustafa Oshiobugie, is dead.

He reportedly died on Wednesday at the Irrua Specialist Hospital in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State after a brief illness.

According to a source, Oshiobugie has been in and out of hospital for a while for treatment over undisclosed ailment.

Recall that the former Acting Rector of the Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Adeboye Mustapha Zubair, died less than two weeks ago.