From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, emerged as the senatorial candidate of the party for Edo North senatorial district.
Oshiomhole, who is the immediate past governor of Edo State, was returned unopposed following the withdrawal of his rival and incumbent senator representing Edo North, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, who also resigned his membership of the APC on Friday.
In Edo South, former APC Edo State Youth Leader of the party, Valentine Asuen, defeated former deputy governor, Hon Lucky Imasuen, to clinch the party›s ticket. Asuen scored 216 while Imasuen garnered 158 votes at the primary where four votes were voided.
In Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo, was returned unopposed after he was affirmed by 242 out of the 244 accredited delegates.
Conceding defeat, Imasuen said he entered the race late and accepted the outcome of the result, adding: “We need to now work together to ensure that we win the general election.”
On his part, Asuen said he would work with all members of the party to ensure victory while the current youth leader, Tony Adun, said it was the youths that gave victory to Asuen, and urged them to replicate the same in the general election.
