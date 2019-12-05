Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole was conspicuously absent Thursday, when President Muhammadu Buhari met with Progressives Governors in the State House, Abuja.

The two-hour meeting held at the conference room of President Buhari, had in attendance Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, chairman of progressive forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, governors of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Gombe, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar and the deputy governors of Niger and Kogi.

They governors arrived for the meeting scheduled 3pm way before time but declined to speak when they left the meeting at about 5pm.

Called that the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly worsened wednesday as the seats of 12 members-elect, who have failed to present themselves for inauguration, as well as two others, who didn’t meet mandatory sitting requirement to continue as members of the House, were declared vacant.