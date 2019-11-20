Tony Osauzo, Benin

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and some other persons from his local government of betraying him after doing so much to help them grow politically.

Oshiomhole also expressed disgust over the crisis that has engulfed the party in the state.

Addressing party faithful and supporters who paid him a solidarity visit at his Iyamho country-home, Oshiomhole urged them to continue to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used for the wrong reasons because of money. He urged them to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration who, according him, stands for truth and justice.

“It is about the truth, we have a president that believes in the truth, that believes in fairness, that believes in justice, that believes government should fight for the poor.

“There is nothing I have done in life that I didn’t have to fight but as you can see, by the special grace of God, there is no fight that I was forced into that I have not prevailed because I do not go out of my way to look for. I actually do my best to make peace but if it fails, God will give the enablement to stand on our feet and defend the truth.

“If all that transpired now is to use that power to humiliate me but God forbid. As you can see, who can fight the battle, it is only God. I leave the burden of guilt to them and I will not repay evil with evil, I will stand on the path of peace, I will stand on the path of unity, I will stand on the path of justice because I know that God in heaven will never allow the evil doer prevail,” he said.

In his reaction, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said Shaibu has not in any way betrayed his political father, Oshiomhole, in the ongoing challenges facing the APC in Edo State.

Osagie, in a statement, said what Shaibu is doing in the ongoing face-off is exactly what Oshiomhole taught him through the years which is to fight for the oppressed and downtrodden in society.

“It is the dream of a father for his son to imbibe his principles and surpass his achievements, and that is what he has been doing. Oshiomhole taught us activism, forthrightness, and standing for what you believe in. He is still our father and we are living by the principles he taught us.