As the situation in Edo State continues to unfold, one question is now germane: can Adams Oshiohole play Tinubu in the state? Playing Tinubu is a euphemism for a political godfather denying a sitting governor a constitutional right for a second term in office by stopping the governor from getting the ticket of a particular political party where the godfather holds sway.

Tinubu single-handedly imposed Babtunde Raji Fashola as his successor in 2007. He was soon to fall out with Fashola in the latter’s first term. Although the political disagreement was an open secret, it was subdued and muffled to paint a picture of all was at the time. There was a peace of the grave yard between Tinubu and fashola at the time.

Tinubu contemplated and actually made an attempt to deny Fashola a second term ticket of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN), but being a clever politician, he calculated that Fashola who was very popular at the time would have picked the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and won the election.

The PDP-led Federal Government with President Goodluck Jonathan was watching the Lagos scenario with keen interest to snatch Lagos State from CAN. Tinubu sensed danger looming to snatch his territory and fiefdom. He demurred and recoiled into his shell, and allowed Fashola to fly the second-term ticket of the ACN. In 2019, with his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national level, it was very easy for him to get rid of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who played stubborn to him in his first term. He denied Ambode the ticket of APC for his second term.

Having laid this background and precedence, it appears that the national chairman of APC, Oshiomhole wants to toe the same path. But, can Oshiomhole play Tinubu in Edo State and does he have the moral justification to do so? When Oshiomhole became the governor of Edo State after the judgement of Appeal Court which declared him as the duly elected governor of the state in 2008, he made it clear from the beginning that he would never condone or bow to any godfather either in Edo State or elsewhere. He lived through to his word by attacking and chasing away all the political godfathers in Edo State. The likes of Chief Tony Anenih, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Chief Tom Ikimi, et al, were consistently harassed, intimidated and chased away. All of them bowed to Oshiomhole’s superior firepower and intimidation giving him the absolute control and free hand to rule Edo State for eight years.

Oshiomhole completed his two terms successfully and handed over to the present Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016. Curiously, the godfatherism which Oshiomhole never condoned from any quarter for one day as governor, he has instituted and imposed on the present governor. What he hated, he wants Governor Obaseki to love. What he never tolerated, he wants his successor to tolerate. Otherwise, what actually is his problem with Governor Obaseki? Can he publicly tell the world how the governor has disrespected and insulted him? After the 2019 general election, the governor allowed him to nominate majority of the members of the State House of Assembly. Not many sitting governors would grant their predecessors such honour and privilege. He wanted to impose the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the members rejected the imposition. How was that the fault of the governor? Would he have tolerated such imposition if he was still in power? Most surprising is the man he’s supporting at the moment to fly the ticket of APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. What has actually changed in the pastor that Oshiomhole has found him a beautiful bride to marry?

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was Oshiomhole’s Chief of Staff and Secretary to the State government when he was governor of Edo State. Yet, he didn’t find him competent and fit enough to succeed him in 2016. He went all over the state campaigning against Ize-Iyamu, calling him all sorts of unprintable names. If the allegation of insubordination and disloyalty on the part of Governor Obaseki is the major raison d’être for Oshiomhole’s dogged struggle and desperation to deny him the ticket of APC and remove him from office as governor, what assurance does Oshiomhole have that Pastor Ize-Iyamu won’t be worse? It was William Shakespeare who said: “There’s no art on the face to know or decipher the mind’s construction.”

If Bukola Saraki, as governor, could quarrel with his late biological father, Dr Olusola Saraki, politically, what concrete or ossified assurance does Oshiomhole have that Pastor Ize-Iyamu would play zombie to him? And if Ize-Iyamu eventually becomes governor, and a political quarrel ensues between both of them, what defence and moral right would Oshiomhole have to complain again?

Oshiomhole is leveraging on his vantage position as the national chairman of APC , but President Muhammadu Buhari is the ultimate leader of APC whose goodwill and influence brought APC to the presidency of Nigeria. The governors on the platform of APC must prevail on the President to call Oshiomhole to order to allow peace to reign. President Buhari himself must stamp his feet on the ground and call the bluff of Oshiomhole by prevailing on the latter to accept the candidacy of Governor Obaseki on the platform of APC. If the President granted Tinubu that unjustified privilege to chase away Ambode, that injustice must not be repeated in Edo State before it becomes a norm instead of exception. After all the president doesn’t need Oshiomhole again for any presidential election.

• Ifeanyi Maduako wrote from Owerri, Imo State