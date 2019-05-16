Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that his present political travails is the handiwork of some national leaders of the All Progressives Party (APC), who he opposed their emergence.

In his fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed before the court, Okorcha specifically accused some leaders of the party and other political adversaries of instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and related agencies against him and members of his family.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/474/19 and FHC/ABJ/CS/475/19, he further accused the said political adversaries for working against the issuance of his certificate of return as winner of the Imo West Senatorial seat by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He listed, as respondents in the suits, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Department of State Security (DSS) the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He prayed the court to restrain all the respondents from further harassing him and members of his immediate family.

But responding to the suit, the DSS, in its counter affidavit filed by G. O. A. Agbadua, faulted Okorocha’s claims and denied planning to arrest either the governor or members of his family.

Okorocha has alleged in the suit that he “has found himself in a politically adversarial position to some powerful members of the APC over the choice of the national officers of the party before and since the convention of the party was conducted to elect new national officers of the APC.

“The applicant had supported a candidate for the position of national chairman of the APC other than the current incumbent, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, and by reason of various events that occurred at the time, including the detention of Oshiomhole by the EFCC on allegations of corruption, it was assumed that the applicant was a party to that incident.

“Some of the supporters of Oshiomhole at the time are currently very influential in the Federal Government of Nigeria, which is controlled by the APC.

“These individuals, including the said current national chairman have decided to carry out a vendetta and revenge against the applicant, including instigating the respondents against the applicant upon their spurious conclusion without evidence that the applicant is guilty of corrupt practices as governor of Imo State.