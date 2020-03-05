Mr Ade Omole, leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) UK Chapter has called for calm following the court-ordered suspension on Adams Oshiomhole , National Chairman of the party.

NAN reports that an FCT High Court on Wednesday granted an order of interim injunction stopping Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the APC, pedning the determination of a suit.

Justice Danlami Senchi who granted the injunction on Wednesday, said that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Comrade Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit

The judge fixed hearing for April 7 and 8, 2020.

Omole made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court ruling on Mr Adams Oshiomohole, the party’s national chairman.

Omole while calling for calm within the ranks and file of the APC said its chieftains should not allow themselves to be distracted by the court ruling, adding that Oshiomohole remain the party’s national chairman.

“We were elected to govern and improve the conditions of Nigerians ravaged during the years of the opposition locusts, not to turn on ourselves and instigate court orders and injunctions,”he said.

He noted that in spite of what some persons within the party think, the APC had progressed under the chairmanship of Oshiomohole.

Omole said Oshiomohole was God sent to the party, adding that he had not only ensured electoral victory for the party, but had also ensured party discipline and increased the party’s fold.

He, therefore, advised that the party members should join hands with Oshiomohole to build the party and take it to greater heights in the interest of all.

Omole congratulated the party’s new national officers and welcomed them on board the progressive team, stressing that there was need for the party members to support its National Working Committee (NWC) to succeed.

“I am confident that the party will weather the storm in a teacup, and continue on the upward trajectory set under the leadership of Oshiomohole our amiable chairman,” Omole said.(NAN)