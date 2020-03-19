Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), yesterday, said the All Progressives Congress ( APC) is currently facing extinction, saying Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman was the “undertaker” of the ruling party.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, berated Mr. Oshiomhole for blaming the opposition for the crisis rocking the APC saying the APC chairman should have accepted responsibility for the crisis, rather than accusing others.

The statement read in part: “The national chairman of the APC needs to know that his party is yet to recover from the shambolic conduct of its affairs, particularly its congresses, in which lingering allegations of bribery, extortions, manipulations, excessive highhandedness and corruption had destroyed the fabrics of their party.

“One would have expected Mr. Oshiomhole to eat the humble pie and accept responsibility for leading his party into an irredeemable disarray, rather than accusing respected Nigerians and the PDP for the disgraceful infighting in his party over the lust for power and inordinate ambition.

“It is equally appalling that rather than engaging himself in a soul searching and apologise to Nigerians over the destruction which the APC has caused our nation, Mr. Oshiomhole is busy mouthing diatribes against the PDP that created a robust economy which his confused party had vanquished.

“The PDP is a focused, organised and a purposeful political party, which Nigerians are rallying to rescue our nation from the incompetence, cluelessness, arrogance and mass failures of the APC in the last five years.