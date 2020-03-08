Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There may be temporal respite for the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as he has won the support of 13 APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) after breaking their ranks.

A reliable source close to the pro-Oshiomhole governors’ camp told Daily Sun in confidence that as a result of the crack, about 13 APC governors had decamped and are were now solidly on the side of the former Edo governor.

Our source further revealed that the pro-Oshiomhole governors had already declared war against the duo of Ekiti and Kebbi states governors, vowing to remove them both as Governors’ Forum and Progressive Governors’ Forum officials respectively.

According to our source, “after all these days, the other faction of the NWC has been parading a letter it claimed was approved by Mr President to convene NEC meeting; all the Progressive Governors loyal to Oshiomhole have gone to meet Mr President who denied authorising such a letter.

“The president assured them that he is fully with Oshiomhole and not part of any plot to remove him. He also told them that he believes in him.

“Some of the governors that were previously anti-Oshiomhole decamped because they initially thought that the governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu meant well in his schemes. They realised that the plot against Oshiomhole was not good for the party and an unnecessary distraction to Mr President.

“They essentially noted that these governors fighting Oshiomhole are working for their selfish, personal interests against the interest of the party. They said that the forces against Oshiomhole were based on flimsy excuses of the claim that he is a dictator and very highhanded. Most of them realised that those against him were based on mundane issues.

“That was how the pro-Oshiomhole governors resolved to support him and will not be part of any antics to remove him. They have constituted themselves into a camp to battle the anti-Oshiomhole governors.

“They said that having tried everything to make the other governors understand and failed largely because they think that they are more PGF than them, they are going to prove to them that they don’t have monopoly of anything.

“Let me confirm to you that 13 governors are now backing and fully in support of Oshiomhole. They are not only going to fight them but, I can confirm to you that they have resolved to move against Bagudu who has been using the PGF DG to embarrass Oshiomhole.

“They want to show them that Mohammed Badaru and Kayode Fayemi of Jigawa and Ekiti states respectively and Bagudu are not the only governors. They have resolved to put a machinery in motion to remove Bagudu as chairman of PGF and Fayemi as governors’ forum chairman. They now see them as agents of destabilisation,” the source noted.

Similarly, the embattled comrade has replied his detractors that resigning his office is the last option he is considering.

Comrade Oshiomhole has come under severe pressure from party chieftains, some members of his National Working Committee (NWC), some governors on the platform of Progressive Governors’ Forum, protesters and other stakeholders to honourably quit his exulted office.

However, apparently replying his detractors through a source in his camp, he said: “How could anyone think that Oshiomhole can resign? Quitting is the last thing Oshiomhole will do. In the contrary, he is more prepared to battle his detractors more aggressively now than before.”

Meanwhile, the camp of the APC boss has failed to confirm if he would report to office on Monday after securing the court order in Kano State to vacate his suspension.