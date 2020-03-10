Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Marcelinous Nlemigbo has kicked against calls for the specific removal of their national president, Adams Oshiomhole, describing it as illegitimate and unjust.

Nlemigbo who spoke to reporters in Owerri noted that the sacking of the chairman will not be in the best interest of the party, just as he called on other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to rally round the president.

He also claimed that the purported expulsion of Oshiomhole from his ward in the party does not hold waters, clearly maintaining that the NWC has the final right to decide on his matter.

“Sacking the chairman is not in the best interest of the party; it would look as if we are not organised; they should not ambush us. APC is not a small party; we have serious human beings headed by our president and everybody knows him to be serious with what he is doing,” Nlemigbo said.

He also added: “We are supposed to show an example to others; we cannot be intimidated by anybody; he is our chairman and for me, I will ask him to continue.”

On the purported crisis in APC in the state, Nlemigbo denied any of such, saying the party is like one family. APC in Imo is like one family; we agree to disagree but having got a governor, he is like a rallying point.” Nlemigbo stated.