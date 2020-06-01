National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, yesterday expressed shock at the murder of Mr. Presley Ediagbonya while in the custody of suspected kidnappers.

The remains of Ediagbonya, one-time Commissioner for Youths and Sports, were recovered at the weekend by some farmers in a forest sharing boundary with Ondo State at Utese village 14 days after he was abducted and declared missing.

While condemning his killing as dastardly, Comrade Oshiomhole described late Ediagbonya as amiable and a committed party member in Edo State. The deceased served as sports commissioner during the second term of Oshiomhole as Edo Governor.

Oshiomhole , said: “The news came as a rude shock to me. I have fond memories of Edioagbonya while he served as commissioner under me in Edo. His sense of humour was remarkable. He was always calm even under work pressure.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad moment. I also commiserate with Utese community where he hailed from as well as members of APC in Ovia North-East in particular and APC members across Edo State in general. May I use this opportunity to call on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits of this dastardly act to book and urgently. That is the least we can do for the memory of Ediagbonya.”

Ediagbonya, who was kidnapped from his farm at Utese, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of May 16, was reportedly killed by his abductors after his family had already brought the N2 million ransome as demanded by his abductors. According to reports, the family were initially asked to bring N15 million and later N2 million only to get an SMS directing them the place where they will see their father’s corpse.