From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ex-Governor of Edo State and formal National Chairman of the‎ All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has advised Governor Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory.

‘As I have consistently advised, please be magnanimous in victory. You are the Governor of all Edo people regardless of political leanings”, Oshiomhole said in a congratulatory letter he sent to Obaseki which was made available to journalists by his Senior Media aide, Victor Oshioke.

‘Congratulations on your victory at the supreme Court which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election. As I had repeatedly reminded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents. Whatever happened is unfortunate and I believe God has a reasons for everything. I have put all behind me and moved on.

‘Once again, congratulations Exellency! Please accept the renewed assurances of my very best wishes and high regards,’ the letter read.